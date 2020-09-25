Friday’s Weather: Patchy fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some patchy dense fog this morning, but still expecting sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s and will warm into the lower 80s today. Expect light south winds today that will begin to pick up through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A cold front is on the way early next week. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible along the cold front Monday with cooler, fall-like temperatures through the rest of the week. Starting Tuesday morning, overnight lows will drop into the 50s and afternoon highs will only warm into the 70s.