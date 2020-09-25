Gov. Greg Abbott wants to raise the stakes for protesters during a divisive Texas election

Currently, the crime of “participating in a riot” is a misdemeanor offense in Texas with a maximum of six months in jail and is labeled as a gathering of seven or more people that in part creates a danger to a person or property. Many protesters in Texas have been arrested on suspicion of such offenses since protests erupted in May after Floyd’s death. Others have been charged with felony-level crimes like assault on a police officer, including an 18-year-old who faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly throwing a water bottle at an officer.