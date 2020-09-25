Lufkin women’s shelter receives federal CARES Act funding

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Family Violence Program is distributing more than $3 million to family violence shelters and centers across the state.
The money, which is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is to be used for preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Women’s Shelter of East Texas in Lufkin is receiving $38,040.
The shelters and centers can use the emergency funding for COVID-19 mitigation including personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies, hazard pay for employees and helping clients with expenses such as rent, food, clothing and transportation.
“In the face of so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we want to provide a sense of security for survivors of family violence to know that they have access to our critical services,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS. “We are grateful for this emergency funding that will allow family violence shelters and centers to continue providing resources to survivors who seek our help.”
The HHSC Family Violence Program has been distributing the $3 million to 77 local domestic violence shelters and centers to ensure they can maintain their services for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The money is allocated to each facility based on a formula that ensures equitable distribution. The awards range from $6,089 per fiscal year ($12,128 total) to $69,152 per fiscal year ($138,304 total).
