Senate passes child abuse prevention law co-authored by Sen. Cornyn

“Every child has the fundamental right to be safe, to be treated with dignity, to be cared for, and to have the opportunity to seize their vast potential. Sexual abuse robs children of those rights,” Sen. Hassan said. “During my time as Governor of New Hampshire, I worked across the aisle to sign into law a bill that mandated that child abuse prevention be taught as part of the health education curriculum. I am proud to have worked with Senator Cornyn to strengthen these efforts on a national level by passing the Jenna Quinn Law through the Senate, and I urge my colleagues in the House to pass this important bipartisan bill without delay.”