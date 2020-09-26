AmeriCorp youth help Kirbyville residents with Hurricane Laura cleanup

KIRBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A group of 18-24-year olds are working within AmeriCorp and CCC, which is the National Civilian Community Corp to help people effected by hurricane Laura.
“We are here to give relief to hurricane Laura which came through. Our team was sent here about two weeks ago to Kirbyville to help with the veteran community, as well as all hands and hearts clear trees and debris that is falling on people’s houses or their driveways. Usually people that cannot move it on their own,” said Jonathan Farrell, the team leader AmeriCorp and CCC.
Renee Myka considers herself lucky, because her home did not have much damage—just multiple large trees down. She expressed gratitude for the additional help from the AmeriCorp volunteers.
“They started yesterday. I mean, these trees were huge. They did so much work in just one day. Now, we are here the second day and they are going to be done soon,” Myka said.
Corp member and Community Relations Representative of CCC, Alexis McIntyre said, “There was a couple of really big trees that were down. They were not quite down all the way, so we had to work them down to make sure they were lying flat. We had the tractors coming in and moving it, so that really sped up the process a lot.”
A few of them have been learning how to chain saw from the veterans, as well as toss wood into piles.
“It’s really fun. I am learning a lot about chain sawing and about this area in general. It has been a great learning experience so far,” McIntyre said.
“The generosity that people have shown here has been absolutely astounding,” said Farrell.
The group has completed about 23 sites in the past two weeks.
“It is really amazing to help people in need and to see the difference you make. At first there were about three huge trees that were leaning on each other and it was extremely dangerous. Now, there is only one fallen tree, which we are going to buck up and finish today,” said Gabryele Jordan, the assistant team leader AmeriCorp and CCC.
The AmeriCorp youth group will be headed to the Lake Charles, Louisiana for the next two weeks to help with disaster relief.
