MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Select Theater in Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Celebrities like Sissy Spacek have been an audience for it, while others like Kacy Musgraves have been the show. It’s formerly the Select Theater in Mineola and it’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.
Mr. and Mrs. R.T. Hooks opened the theater as a silent movie house in 1920 but took on the talkie format in 1926.
According to a Dallas Morning News article, Sissy Spacek, who is from nearby Quitman, watched movies here.
In 1978, a group of actors was determined to bring live theater to what’s now known as the Lake Country Playhouse. The theater now serves as a movie theater and a venue for live theater four times a year.
The Lake Country Symphonic Band presents four shows a year.
The theater maintains much of its original structure, making it a real vintage experience for audiences today. It is the oldest continuously running theater in the state.
It also has a neon tower that stands 24 feet above the ground and is visible for miles.
It received the state historical designation in 1998.
The Select Theater shows movies on the weekend and it’s run as a non-profit. Adult ticket prices are six dollars. The theater is on North Johnson Street in Mineola.
