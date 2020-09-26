Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Stay Alert! Skies for the majority of the morning hours will be partly clear but as we move into the afternoon, we will see more and more sunshine. Temperatures today will reach the low to mid 80s. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with clear skies and mid 80s. Late Sunday we could see a few stray showers with more rain expected on Monday as our first fall cold front passes through. Expect widespread showers and temperatures in the low 70s for the start of next work week. Skies will clear out by Tuesday, but the cooler temperatures will stick around. Mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s are expected for the rest of the week.