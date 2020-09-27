Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on EJ Campbell Blvd.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating an incident in which someone shot out the back windows in a woman’s vehicle as she was leaving a housing complex early Sunday morning.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident happened at a housing complex in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday.
The victim told police that she was leaving the complex in her vehicle when a known subject fire several shots at her, shooting out her two back windows.
No one was hurt in the incident, and no arrest or arrests have been made at this time.
