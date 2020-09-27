West Sabine looking for new opponent after Overton forfeits week 6 matchup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The West Sabine Tiger football program is looking for a new opponent this Thursday and Friday for their teams after Overton notified the district they were canceling due to COVID-19.
The district announced the news via Facebook Sunday morning:
Overton has canceled against us for this week’s game due to COVID cases on their team. We will have all activities for the week and our coaches are working with other teams to find us a competitor for this Thursday and Friday night. If we cannot find a competitor, the homecoming game will be against Lovelady. We will let you know as soon as we can.
According to West Sabine coach Jerred Wallace, the cancelation will count as a forfeit by Overton, and West Sabine will now move to 2-0 in district 11-2A DII.
