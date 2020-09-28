East Texans bring home college football honors

in San Antonio former Legacy Red Raider Jamal Ligon brought home both a Conference USA and national ward. In the Roadrunners win over Middle Tennessee the linebacker had 19 tackles which set a new UTSA record. It also is the single game high so far for an FBS player in 2020. Ligon was awarded the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also was awarded the Athlon Sports Defensive Freshman of the Week.