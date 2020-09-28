First Alert: A cool breeze and fall weather on tap this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our first fall cold front will bring fall-like temperatures to the Piney Woods this week, making it refreshing to be outdoors.
With clear skies in place tonight, overnight lows will drop into the middle 50′s.
Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cool breeze as daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s, which is about eight degrees cooler than normal.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will dominate our weather landscape this week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings to mild afternoons.
With wake-up temperatures expected to be in the 50′s all week long, this will be our coolest stretch of weather since May 6th through May 12th, which was a little over four months ago.
We will see afternoon highs warm into the 80′s by Wednesday and Thursday before a second cold front arrives on Thursday, reinforcing the cool, dry, and pleasant weather already have in place.
This will lead to a fantastic weather weekend as we enter the first weekend in October as we bask under blue skies and seasonally cool, pleasant conditions.
Fall is here and I hope you make time to get outdoors and soak up some vitamin D and the crisp air that will be in place for the foreseeable. We are in for a nice treat and it is much deserved.
