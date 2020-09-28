First Alert: Cool, refreshing air to make for some chilly nights this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Gusty, northerly winds are responsible for ushering in a fresh batch of cool, fall air into East Texas in wake of the cold front that blew through the Piney Woods earlier today.
With drier air, low humidity, and cooler temperatures on the horizon, it will feel refreshing to be outdoors as we get our first taste of fall weather in this early start to our fall season.
With clear skies in place tonight, overnight lows will drop into the middle 50′s.
Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cool breeze as daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s, which is about eight degrees cooler than normal.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will dominate our weather landscape this week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings in the 50′s to mild afternoons in the 70′s and 80′s.
We will see afternoon highs warm into the 80′s by Wednesday and Thursday before a second cold front arrives on Thursday, reinforcing the cool, dry, and pleasant weather already have in place.
This will lead to a fantastic weather weekend as we enter the first weekend in October as we bask under blue skies and seasonally cool, pleasant conditions.
