Lufkin Police: Woman seriously injured after man falls asleep while driving

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman is seriously injured after a late-night crash in Lufkin.
According to Lufkin police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Whitehouse Drive and Chestnut Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
A police press release stated a man reportedly fell asleep while driving and veered off the road, hitting a traffic cabinet and traffic light pole.
The passenger in the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials. She is said to have suffered a head injury on impact and was taken from the scene to an out-of-town hospital by emergency helicopter.
Police said the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.
Police are asking drivers to use caution at this intersection while TxDot crews work on repairing the traffic light.
We expect to learn more details about the ongoing investigation Monday afternoon.
