Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! After a bit of a stormy start this morning, skies will begin to steadily clear out as we head into the afternoon. Our cold front has already cleared all of East Texas, and temperatures will be a bit cooler from what we saw yesterday as highs are only expected to climb into the middle 70s before dropping down into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning! Skies look to remain clear over the next several days, so be sure to enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures. While the temperatures may feel great today, winds behind this front will be quite breezy, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening as some gusts could reach 20+ mph. Winds become more southerly by Wednesday and will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s for a day or two before a second cold front sweeps through East Texas sometime on Thursday. No rain is anticipated with this frontal passage, and temperatures will drop back down into the middle to upper 70s by the end of the work week. Looks like this weekend could be a bit breezy as southerly winds return once again, otherwise we are in store for a fairly good looking weekend as afternoon highs stay close to the upper 70s and lower 80s with more sun than clouds.