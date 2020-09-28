Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers and thundershowers are expected for the early morning hours as a cold front passes through our area. Storms along the front will bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded with notification and location services on so you can stay updated. Thankfully, these storms will be fast moving. Northern and central counties should be clear by the time the sun comes up and by midday for southern counties. Once the wet weather passes cooler temperatures will move in. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s are expected for the rest of the work week. As of now it looks like weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday will be very seasonable. Clear sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the mid 70s.