Multiple agencies perform water rescue on Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Everyone is safe and sound after The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called on Sept. 27 to help three people on Lake Wichita who were stranded in the water.
“We responded to a water rescue and put a boat in the water and got it out to them along with two individuals which I’d like to thank at this time that had seadoos that got out there and helped us locate where the individual was and get the individual one of them back to shore,” said Todd Mudd, Wichita Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief.
The call first came in around 6:34 p.m.
All three people were rescued from the water and are being treated for any possible injuries.
There is no one else missing at this time.
This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.
