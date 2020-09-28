Roadwork for the week of Sept. 28

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Sept. 28, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
----------------------------------------
District Seal Coat
Operations continue with work in Anderson and Van Zandt counties. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle.
Anderson County
- SH 294: From US 287 moving east for 16.4 miles to the Cherokee County line
Van Zandt County
- SH 19: From SH 243 (Canton) moving south for 12.8 miles to the Henderson County line
- FM 47: From US 80 (Wills Point) going south for 5.6 miles to I-20
----------------------------------------
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to install drainage on US 175 in Frankston Monday through Wednesday between N. Regan St. and Holcomb St. The work requires closing the westbound outside lane. Advanced warning devices including message boards with closure information are being installed. A second crew plans to continue base repairs on FM 315 between FM 837 and Poynor. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
Safety Improvement Project
- Limits: US 287, etc., in Rusk, Anderson, Smith, and Henderson counties
- Contractor: Stripe-A-Zone
- Cost: $1.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue road work on US 287. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract includes upgrading centerline and edge line rumble strips, and pavement markings.
County Road Off-System Bridge Project
- Limits: Various locations in Anderson County
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Work continues on Salt Works Road as the contractor opens the road to thru traffic. CR 370 is closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project
· Limits: From 0.145 mile north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup operations. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract includes planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.
US 79 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $14.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $6.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Work includes grading ditches, installing mailboxes, and placing signs. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit is 60 mph through portions of the project which includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform blade overlay on FM 343. The Rusk Maintenance crew plans to conduct edging and base repair operations on FM 1911. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by flaggers at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
FM 235 Safety Widening
- Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $3.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is installing drainage improvements and clearing the right-of-way. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.
FM 241 Safety Widening
- Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21
- Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $5.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements and begin roadway widening. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.;
CR 3202 at Mills Crk.
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
· Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $13.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Seal coat operations will begin throughout the project limits as the contractor continues the construction of the eastbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures on this project that is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
· Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $507,099.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to install pedestrian curb ramps. The northbound outside lane will be closed daily for the construction of sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
· Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
· Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is continuing paving operations on the south side of the roadway. Expect daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
· Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $640,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled. The project is upgrading driveway safety features and cross-culverts.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on the US 259 Bypass from FM 349 to the Rusk County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Various Landscape Projects
· Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd.
· Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.
· Cost: $298,628.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Work is ongoing in the right of way. The project includes improving landscape beds, irrigation systems, and retaining walls at Spur 502 and Loop 281 and SH 149 at US 259.
FM 3272 Restoration Project
· Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak
· Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
· Cost: $3.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor plans to lay asphalt in the mainlanes and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. Work includes pavement restoration - milling, repair, one-course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, a new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.
FM 1844 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road)
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $2.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
The contractor will be installing signs, mailboxes, and placing the final striping. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying stripes.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on RM 2636 from FM 3441 to the End of State Maintenance. A second crew plans to conduct edge repairs on SH 198 between SH 334 and SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
FM 59 Safety Improvements Project
- Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.
- Cost: $1.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor will continue roadway work on FM 59. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.
Business 31 Traffic Signal Project
- Limits: At FM 1616 and Rocky Ridge in Athens
- Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P.
- Cost: $200,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor continues to work on traffic signals. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes intersection improvements and installing traffic signals.
US 175 Improvement Project
· Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $12.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway and drainage work on the eastbound lanes. The eastbound outside lane is closed. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.
SH 334 Bridge Project
· Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
· Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
· Cost: $41.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
Work continues on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for deliveries and road repairs. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct paving on SH 135 in Overton Monday and Tuesday. Paving operations then move to various locations on SH 43. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic on both jobs.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction
· Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
· Cost: $7.3 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is laying the asphalt pavement and placing striping. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.
US 79 Reconstruction Project
· Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.
· Cost: $6.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is working on final punch list items. Expect alternating lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails, and new pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct washout repairs on I-20 eastbound at Jim Hogg Rd. A second crew plans to perform base repairs on US 271 just south of the Gregg County line. Expect lane closures for both work zones with flaggers managing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project (New Project)
- Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations with night work being implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday – Sunday. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail, curb and gutter, and pavement resurfacing.
Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement (New Project)
- Limits: At Old Sabine River
- Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
- Cost: $178,000
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to close the roadway and begin culvert replacement. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.
Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County (New Project)
- Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $3.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install project barricades and signage on SH 64. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mi west of US 69
- Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.
- Cost: $3.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor plans to perform paving operations in the eastbound lanes. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.
FM 2767, etc., Improvements
- Limits: FM 2767, etc., CR 386 to FM 757
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $3.88 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: October 2020
The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.
Loop 323 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
- Cost: $5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Nighttime pavement striping operations continue on the south side of the Loop. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Two eastbound lanes will be closed on Loop 323 in the paving area each night. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.
SH 135 Widening Project
· Limits: From Arp to Troup
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
· Cost: $9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is performing pavement rehab operations. Expect daily lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
· Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $14.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Expect daily lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound for entrance and exit ramp paving. Frontage road and ramp construction continue. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
· Limits: At FM 346
· Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $16.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Bridge construction continues for a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. The speed limit is 60 mph.
FM 2493 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $14.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
Construction continues on the eastern half of the road. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 1861 between FM 858 and FM 2339. A second crew is performing base repairs and overlay work on FM 1995. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van
· Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
· Cost: $5.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews are performing paving operations in the westbound mainlanes and exit ramps. Bridge joint repairs are being made in the eastbound lanes. Concurrent single lane closures will occur in the eastbound and westbound directions nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project includes paving improvements in the westbound lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project includes pavement repair, planing, underseal membrane, Permeable Friction Course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.
CR 3605, etc. Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 3605 at Giladon Creek; CR 3117 at Crooked Creek Tributary
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.07 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be installing sheet piling at CR 3605. The road is closed at the bridge. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches at both locations.
Safety Improvement Project
- Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $4.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022
Driveway and drainage structure work are ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.
CR 2318 Bridge Replacement
· Limits: At Alligator Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
· Cost: $550,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020
Crews are working on punch list items and conducting final cleanup. The roadway is closed at the bridge. The project includes removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
US 80 Safety Improvements
· Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19
· Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2.54 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Edgewood area. Expect daily eastbound outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
Expect lane closures as cleanup operations continue. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Punch list items are being addressed. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform shoulder overlay on SH 37 between Mineola and Quitman, and on SH 182 in Alba. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic.
Wood County construction projects updates:
FM 14 Mill & Inlay
- Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $4.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021
Crews will be performing base repairs and paving the base course from US 80 south to FM 2015. Expect daily lanes closures with one lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.
CR 4870 Bridge Replacement
- Limits: At Lake Winnsboro
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.33 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Crews will be installing rock rip-rap. The road is closed at the bridge. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Tuesday, Friday in all counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday in all counties
· Guardrail Repair/Signs: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in the three counties
· Tree Removal: Tree trimming in Gregg County eastbound near Mile Marker 594
· Mowing: In Van Zandt and Smith counties
· Striping: Work in Smith County EB at Mile Marker 544, then moving to Gregg County