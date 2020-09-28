Rose City bragging rights on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The names are new this year but the rivalry is the same as Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High school will meet up at Rose Stadium this Friday night.
The two schools started playing back in 1958. Legacy won the game last year. The Red Raiders come into the game after a statement win 70-32 over Lufkin last week while Tyler lost their opener to Texas High 41-21.
Legacy will be the designated home team for the matchup. Kickoff between the two schools is set for 7:30 PM at Rose Stadium.
