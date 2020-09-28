SFA police investigating alleged false report made by students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An investigation is ongoing after a group of students allegedly filed a false report with the University Police Department at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The school posted a message from Chief of Police John Fields Monday afternoon.
A statement from the chief read, “The university is investigating a racially diverse group of students in an incident involving a false report to the University Police Department. The students responsible will be held accountable for their actions at every possible level.”
KTRE has reached out to officials for more information.
