SFA police investigating alleged false report made by students
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | September 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:25 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An investigation is ongoing after a group of students allegedly filed a false report with the University Police Department at Stephen F. Austin State University.

The school posted a message from Chief of Police John Fields Monday afternoon.

A message from John Fields, chief of police for SFA’s University Police Department:

A statement from the chief read, “The university is investigating a racially diverse group of students in an incident involving a false report to the University Police Department. The students responsible will be held accountable for their actions at every possible level.”

KTRE has reached out to officials for more information.

