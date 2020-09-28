West Sabine finds news opponent

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine Tigers now have a game Friday night a day after losing their week 6 opponent.
West Sabine will host Haynesville High School in Louisiana, three hours north east of Pineland.
West Sabine was supposed to have their second district game against Overton but the Mustangs had to cancel due to COVID 19.
Overton forfeited the game but the Tigers still wanted to have a game. This will be the season opener for Haynesville.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm in Pineland.
