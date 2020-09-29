Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes announce baby on the way

(KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews recently announced their engagement via social media. He proposed the day he received his Super Bowl ring.
Now, the couple, who have been together since their days at White House High School, made another important announcement: they’re expecting a baby.
They posted the news via their Instagram accounts on Tuesday afternoon.
Mahomes is the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews is a personal trainer with a huge following on social media, where she shares exercise videos, fitness wear suggestions, and pictures of herself, Mahomes, and their dogs, Steel and Silver.
