East Texas Food Bank distributes free produce at Lufkin expo center

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank is distributing free produce Tuesday morning in Lufkin.
From the East Texas Food Bank:
In response to the increased need for food assistance due to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank is bringing its drive-thru produce distribution to Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center on Tuesday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Participants will enter the main parking lot of the Expo Center from Highway 69 and follow the traffic control guidance to receive the free produce items.
The next scheduled distributions are October 27, November 24 and December 29.The distribution is drive-thru only and walkups will not be accepted.
There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together.
To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.
Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.
