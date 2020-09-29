First Alert: Chilly nights and warm days to rule the day with low humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another chilly night in which our overnight lows will fall into the lower 50′s throughout the Piney Woods.
Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with daytime highs climbing into the middle 80′s as winds shift to the southwest during the day.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will dominate our weather landscape this week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings to mild afternoons.
We will see afternoon highs warm into the 80′s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons before a second cold front arrives on Thursday, reinforcing the cool, dry, and pleasant weather already have in place. This will knock daytime highs back down a few notches, dropping into the upper 70′s for Friday and Saturday.
This will lead to a fantastic weather weekend as we enter the first weekend in October as we bask under blue skies and seasonally cool, pleasant conditions.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.