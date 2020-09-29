France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, killer whale "Wikie", jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France. France's environment minister Barbara Pompili announced Tuesday Sept.29, 2020 a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping in captivity dolphins and killer whales. (Source: Lionel Cironneau)