Southland Conference releases modified spring soccer schedule

Southland Conference releases modified spring soccer schedule
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE (Source: SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE)
By Southland Conference | September 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 6:21 PM

FRISCO, TX (Southland Conference) - e Southland Conference has rescheduled its women’s soccer conference regular season to the spring semester.  The 12 soccer-playing members are planning a full round-robin schedule, followed by a league tournament and an automatic berth in the revised NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

The modified conference regular-season schedule will begin Feb. 12, and continues through April 9, with a four-team, single-elimination championship at the site of the top seed April 15-17. Teams may also have opportunities to schedule non-conference competition beginning as early as Feb. 3.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this competitive opportunity for our soccer student-athletes,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said.  “While participating fully in a spring season will be different, we expect an outstanding championship experience for our teams as they work toward a league title and NCAA qualification.”

On Aug. 12, Southland presidents approved the postponement of fall conference sports competition, with the intent to explore conference schedules in the spring semester, and later signed off on an opt-out opportunity for programs focused on fall participation.  A spring schedule for the seven participating football teams was released last week, and similar slates for volleyball and cross country will soon be announced.

Like all Southland sports, the soccer schedule will be contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following the guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities.  Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.

2021 Southland Conference Spring Soccer Composite Schedule

Schedule subject to change.

Times TBD

Friday, Feb. 12

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Abilene Christian

Houston Baptist at UIW

Northwestern State at Sam Houston State

Central Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar

Nicholls at McNeese

Friday, Feb. 19

McNeese at UIW

Lamar at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls

Northwestern St at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sam Houston St. at Southeastern Louisiana

Sunday, Feb. 21

McNeese at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Northwestern State at Houston Baptist

Lamar at UIW

Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana

Sam Houston State at Nicholls

Friday, Feb. 26

UIW at Sam Houston State

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin

Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at McNeese

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar

Nicholls at Northwestern State

Sunday, Feb. 28

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State

Nicholls at Central Arkansas

UIW at Stephen F. Austin

Houston Baptist at Lamar

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State

Friday, March 12

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist

Lamar at Nicholls

Sam Houston State at Central Arkansas

UIW at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana

Friday, March 19

Southeastern Louisiana at UIW

Sam Houston at Houston Baptist

Nicholls at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at McNeese

Northwestern State at Lamar

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sunday, March 21

Southeastern Louisiana at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at Lamar

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Baptist

Nicholls at UIW

Northwestern State at McNeese

Sam Houston St at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Thursday, April 1

Abilene Christian at Northwestern State

UIW at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin

McNeese at Sam Houston State

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls

Saturday, April 3

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at Nicholls

UIW at Northwestern State

Lamar at Sam Houston State

McNeese at Stephen F. Austin

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana

Friday, April 9

Northwestern State at Central Arkansas

UIW at Abilene Christian

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin

Lamar at McNeese

Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana

Thu.-Sat., April 15-17

2020 Southland Conference Tournament

Hosted by top-seeded team in regular season

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.