Sports programing note: Postseason action on KLTV and KTRE

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Live sports action is coming to KLTV and KTRE in the coming days.
On Tuesday September 29, ABC will air game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins. On Wednesday the National League Wild Card Series will take center stage with the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins. Both games will start at 1 PM.
Also on Wednesday the NBA Finals will start with the Lakers taking on the Heat from the NBA Bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Series is a best of seven game series. All games will be in ABC.
The Series is as follows.
- Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
- Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
- Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.
