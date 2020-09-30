Fatal Cherokee County motorcycle crash possibly caused by deer in road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man died following a motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening.
Michael David Dorsey, 53, was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide northbound on FM 768 at around 5:20 Tuesday evening, Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark reports. He may have taken evasive action to avoid striking a deer in the road ahead. The motorcycle went onto its left side and Dorsey was ejected, Dark says.
He was taken by ambulance to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where he died from his injuries.
DPS says the crash remains under investigation.
