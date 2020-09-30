Man charged with stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail accused of stealing about $53,000 worth of checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County.
Authorities say they arrested William Cody Shaver, 37. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they started receiving calls about stolen mail last week in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek communities.
Rowles said they had received a tip and obtained a search warrant for Shaver’s home where they found the missing mail along with drugs.
Rowles said 35 people had mail stolen and that Shaver had cashed one check and used one credit card. He said Shaver had outstanding warrants in Jasper County. He’s facing multiple charges, including theft of mail and possession of a controlled substance.
Rowles said federal charges may be filed as the postal service conducts an investigation. He says victims who are missing insurance checks should call their insurance companies to reissue those checks.
