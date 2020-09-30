Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kai Horton shows leadership in big win over Gilmer

Carthage, Texas (KTRE) - Senior quarterback Kai Horton did not let a 3-week layover affect him on the football field this past Friday night.
Horton admitted he could have done better following the Carthage Bulldogs week one 21-7 win over Kilgore. Due to scheduling issues from COVD-19 and Hurricane Laura, Carthage did not play again until this past Friday.
At No.4 Gilmer, Horton went 18-26 with 265 yards and had three touchdowns. His performance brought him recognition with the Week 5 Red Zone Player Spotlight presented by American State Bank.
"I think I had a great overall game, Horton said. “I came out hot in the first half. Our offensive line played good, our receivers played good. I came out in the second half and made a couple of mistakes but we had a good fourth quarter.”
Horton will have to have another solid game this week when they take on No.2 Pleasant Grove in Texarkana.
