Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked by officials to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press | September 30, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:41 AM

DENTON, Texas (AP) - A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

Republican Shelley Luther finished in a virtual tie with four-term Republican state Rep. Drew Springer as both advanced. Luther had 31.7% of the vote Tuesday night to 31.83% for Springer in a special election to fill a vacated seat in a heavily Republican North Texas district.

Luther’s springboard into politics came in May when she spent about two days in jail for refusing to shut down her salon despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders.

