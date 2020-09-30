SFA police chief says false report not racially motivated

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA officials say police acted responsible in answering a false report at a dorm on Sept. 14.
SFA Police Chief John Fields said a community assistant called university police about a threat of a woman who was threatening with scissors and making threats to other residents in the dorm.
Fields said officers were sent to Room 103. Once they got to Room 103, they were re-routed to Room 116. Officers knocked on the door four times and a suitemate let officers in through their door to the suite. The officers then entered Christin Evans room. One officer took their weapon out of their holster and another had their Taser. Fields said the first officer did not point their weapon.
Fields said they realized Evans was in her bed and the threat was de-escalated.
Fields said bodycam footage will show the threat was de-escalated. He has asked parents for permission to release the footage.
“This was not like the wild, wild west like it has been reported,” Fields said.
Dr. Scott Gordon said he is concerned about the length of time it took for the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities to learn of the case and he is also concerned he did not hear of the incident until he heard it from Evans' parents. Because of that, he is hiring an outside independent investigator to review reporting structures.
