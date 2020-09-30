WATCH: Leah Sperry speaks about suicide prevention, free resources at Andrews Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Andrews Center’s Leah Sperry joined us on East Texas Now Wednesday to speak about Suicide Prevention Month, and the resources that are available to everyone, even those without money to pay.
Sperry said the Andrews Center has professionals who can help anyone who is struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. The center has a crisis hotline: 877-934-2131 that you can call anytime you need to speak with someone
She said that andrewscenter.com also has tips and resources for those who need someone to talk to.
