WEBXTRA: Remembering Mac Davis

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Country music fans are mourning the loss of Texas native Mac Davis. The singer-songwriter passed away Tuesday, one day after reports of critical illness following heart surgery in Nashville, according to Davis' manager. He was 78.
Davis was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage in 2004. A display case filled with some of Davis' personal items, including a signed guitar, is located inside the museum.
KLTV 7′s Blake Holland stopped by the museum to see how they are remembering the legendary singer-songwriter.
Watch the full story tonight on KLTV 7 News at 6.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.