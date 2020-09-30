Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is going to be a beautiful fall day today! Skies will be clear and sunny with temperatures very seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow, a weak cold front will pass through, but we won’t see any rain from this one just a bit of a cool off. Sunny skies stick around for Friday as well, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s. It will be a perfect weekend for any Fall activities you might have planned. Sunny skies are expected all weekend long and we will stay in the mid to upper 70s. The start of next work week will be very similar with clear blue skies and close to average temperatures.