COVID-19 cases at Texas schools level off

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The state reported over 2,200 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses on Thursday.
The report states 1,490 students tested positive while 819 staff tested positive.
The number is down for students but up slightly for staff. For the week of Sept. 20, 1,521 students tested positive while 799 staff tested positive.
For the school year, there have been 5,725 cases among students and 4,132 among staff. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The Department of Health and Human Services reports there were reporting issues last week and issued a corrected report for Sept. 20.
