First Alert: Lots of blue sky and a cool breeze on tap for Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clear skies and dry air will lead to another chilly night under our Harvest full moon as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 50′s.
We will see daytime highs come down a few notches, falling into the upper 70′s on Friday and near the 80-degree mark on Saturday before we jump into the 80′s for Sunday and much of next week.
Overnight lows will generally stay in the 50′s through the middle of next week, with a few upper 40′s certainly not out of the question, especially on Saturday morning, which is shaping up to be our coolest morning in the near future.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to dominate our weather landscape through early next week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings to warm afternoons.
This will lead to a fantastic weather weekend as we enter the first weekend in October as we bask under blue skies and seasonally cool, pleasant conditions.
A notable dip in the jet stream will keep cold fronts advancing in our direction for the foreseeable future, with another one moving through on Sunday and then a fourth one possibly sneaking in next Thursday, or a week from now.
The remaining cold frontal passages will be weaker than the initial front that blew through Monday morning, but they will still get the job done and reinforce the dry air and low humidity that are already in place.
