Lufkin counselor appointed to Texas Council on Sex Offender Treatment

Velma “Jean” Stanley, Ph.D. of Lufkin is the Owner/Clinical Director of Pathways Forensic & Mental Health Services, PLLC. She is a member of Texas Psychological Association, Association for Treatment of Sexual Abusers, Texas Chapter of the Association for Treatment of Sexual Abusers, Texas Counselors Association, and the Association of Family and Conciliatory Courts. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliatory Courts, National Association of Forensic Counselors, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor and Sex Offender Treatment Provider-Supervisor, a Certified Telemental Health Provider, Criminal Justice Addictions Specialist, and a Sentence Mitigation Specialist, and a Clinically Certified Forensic Counselor. Stanley received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Communications and a Master of Arts in Community Counseling from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches and a Doctor of Philosophy from Northcentral University.