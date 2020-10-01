EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice, cool start to the day with fair skies this morning. A cold front will be moving through East Texas today, but there won’t be much to notice the difference yet. Sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. Southwest winds will turn to the north and northeast by midday. The cooler air with this front will filter in overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s by Friday morning. Sunny and cooler on Friday with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the mid 70s. Friday night football games will be nice and cool with temperatures dropping into the 60s for kickoff. Sunny and nice this weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s. Another cold front is on the way for Sunday. This front will bring a slight chance for rain.