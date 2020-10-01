TEA updates pandemic school funding formula

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Education Agency, TEA, announced a six-week extension of current minimum funding established for the pandemic.
For most, but not all districts, a funding guarantee is in place for the entire first half of the school year for school systems to have flexibility and financial security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guarantee will only be available to districts that offer in-person instruction. Districts must also demonstrate a good faith effort to allow for on-campus attendance. Remote instruction will also continue to be fully funded.
This extension ensures funding through the first eighteen weeks of the first semester regardless of changes to enrollment or attendance rates due to COVID-19. TEA will address funding adjustments for the second semester based upon information and data gathered between now and January 2021.
School systems are already fully funded this year based on students who are enrolled and attend remotely or on campus.
This minimum funding guarantee addresses the enrollment decline in Texas public schools this year due to the pandemic. Schools that are open for on-campus instruction have generally seen higher levels of enrollment than those relying solely on virtual education.
Districts that use the extension will be required to identify students who are missing from enrollment and determine their location.
School budgets are based on enrollment. This limited “hold harmless” extension provides time to make operational and budget adjustments based upon clearer enrollment information.
School districts approved to offer hybrid-only high school instruction can continue to do so. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath retains the authority to consider exceptions for extenuating circumstances.
Upon making Thursday’s announcement, Commissioner Morath said: “Given the uncertain nature of this public health crisis, we are giving as much support and flexibility as possible to school districts to ensure that we are balancing the need for student learning with our desire to help all our state’s students, teachers, staff, and families remain healthy and safe.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.