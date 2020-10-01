WEBXTRA: New search teams join effort to find Wells baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It has been almost two weeks since 5-week-old Armaidre Argumon disappeared and the search continues.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner is in Wells today. The Wells Police Department, Cherokee Co Sheriff’s Office and Deep East Texas Regional Amber Alert Team are conducting another search for the baby.
Now, they have included two new search teams from Houston: Texas EquuSearch and Texsar Search Team. The teams will be deploying drones, K9s, ATVs and boats. Officials have not released the search locations at this time.
