Woman flown to Tyler hospital following Lufkin crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was flown to a Tyler hospital following a crash Thursday in Lufkin.
According to police, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 287/Ellen Trout Drive and Sayers Street.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata attempting to cross Sayers Street southbound was T-boned on its passenger side by an eastbound Toyota 4Runner. The 4Runner rolled on impact, while the Sonata veered off the road and traveled through a tree-line before crashing into a creek.
The female front seat passenger of the Sonata was trapped in the partially submerged vehicle. It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to free her from the vehicle. A section of Ellen Trout Drive was shut down for about an hour to allow a medical helicopter to land at the scene. The woman was flown to UT Health Center – Tyler.
The driver of the car and his male backseat passenger were both transported to local hospitals. The female driver of the 4Runner went to a local hospital by private vehicle, while her female passenger went by ambulance.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.