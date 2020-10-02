Cherokee County sheriff: Still looking at all possibilities in the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It has been two weeks since a baby went missing from Wells. The Cherokee County sheriff says he does not believe five-week-old baby Armaidre Argumon was kidnapped, but he says authorities also aren’t entirely ruling that out either.
Cherokee County sheriff Brent Dickson says they are still looking at all possibilities in the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon.
“Until we have further details, everything is still an option. We are looking into every avenue rather the baby was kidnapped. Which we do not believe to be true, but we’re not ruling it out. The father has been charged with endangering and abandoning the child. We know he had last possession of the child and we believe that he has something to do with the child’s disappearance,” said Dickson. “So, we’re following that up strongly but we not ruling anything else out at this time. Until we have baby Argumon in our hands, we’re going to continue on every avenue until we have one defined definite answer.”
The search has expanded to include more people on the ground. On Friday, search teams brought in more dogs into areas that have not been previously searched.
“At this point, we’re using anyone and everyone. Anyone who has some new ideas, new training, different animals, and different ways of looking at things. We are going that avenue. We are not ruling anything out, we’re making sure new check every box along the way,” said Dickson.
“There are more different agencies and professional search teams from all over the state that are actively involved in eliminating suspicion. Most of which that have just simply came from social media posts, nothing concrete. But every time one gets listed or called, someone has to go out there and check that area. And that’s what they are doing,” said Harold Rapsilver, Police Chief for Wells Police Department.
Sheriff Dickson says nothing has been located at this time—and ask that the community stay vigilant in the search for baby Argumon.
Officials say the amber alert for baby Armaidre Argumon was discontinued due to no new developments in the case. It is protocol after a certain amount of time. The search is on-going.
