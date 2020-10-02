East Texas Ag News: Update on peanut and hay crops

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas crop and weather report says peanut harvest is underway, and producers are expecting lower per-acre yields than last season.
Peanut harvest should ramp up over the next few weeks and wrap up toward the end of October, according to a Texas A&M Agrilife extension service expert.
Here in East Texas, rain from the recent tropical storm swept through the region and some areas received as much as 7 inches. Sabine county reported bottomlands were too wet for hay harvesting, but many upland areas were well drained and being cut. Panola County reported producers were looking forward to a late October hay cutting for an already above-average production season.
Pasture and rangeland conditions were listed as good and subsoil and topsoil conditions were listed as adequate. The report says fly numbers were still high and producers continue monitoring for armyworms.
