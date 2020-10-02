Facebook video showing child abuse leads to Nacogdoches woman’s arrest

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A video shared on Facebook which an investigator said shows a woman abusing a young child has led to the arrest of a Nacogdoches woman.
Hannah Tisha Marie Wilmering, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail, charged with two felony counts of causing bodily injury/intent to injure a child.
A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator said he viewed two Facebook videos that appeared to show Wilmering with two young children and a dog inside what looked like a mobile home. He said the woman appeared to be talking to a male, age 7, in what looked like the living room of the home. The affidavit says she is seen taking a step toward him, and with her left hand, slapping the boy on the side of his head, knocking him down into a recliner. He stood back up and then she is seen approaching him again, grabbing him by the throat and pushing him onto a loveseat; she then leaned over him, according to the affidavit, kept her hand on his throat, bent closer to his face, then jerked her hand away as she stood up, causing his head to jerk to the right.
She then grabbed him by his shirt, jerked him from the loveseat, and pushed him to the floor, the affidavit says.
In the second video the investigator viewed, he said Wilmering was seen in the child’s bedroom, approaching a small white bed where the same boy was under the covers. He said she is shown standing at the bed, pulling the covers from him, then grabbing him by his right arm. According to the affidavit, she then threw the child on the floor onto his stomach, then stood over the him as he appeared to be crying on the floor near his bed.
Wilmering was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Sept. 29, charged with two counts of injury to a child, a third-degree felony. Her bond is set at $100,000.
