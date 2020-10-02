First Alert: A great looking, feeling weekend in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather for tonight’s high school football games in the Red Zone looks fantastic. Look for clear skies and cool conditions as kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 60′s in the seven o’clock hour. By the time we head into the ten o’clock hour and the final whistle, we will already be looking at temperatures falling into the upper 50′s with very light winds.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to dominate our weather landscape through the middle of next week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings to warm afternoons.
This will lead to a fantastic weather weekend as we enter the first weekend in October as we bask under blue skies and low humidity.
A notable dip in the jet stream will keep cold fronts advancing in our direction for the foreseeable future, with another front moving through on Sunday and then a fourth one possibly sneaking in next Thursday. Due to a lack of moisture for these cold fronts to work with, these fronts will pass through on the dry side with very little, if any, cloud cover.
Overnight lows will generally stay in the 50′s through the middle of next week, with a few upper 40′s certainly not out of the question, especially tomorrow morning, which is shaping up to be our coolest morning in the near future. Afternoon highs will be on the warm side, topping out in the lower 80′s this weekend before warming into the middle 80′s for much of next week.
