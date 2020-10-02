First Alert: A sun-filled, low humidity weekend on tap for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first weekend of October is shaping up to be a doozy as we bask in the sunshine and low humidity.
High pressure at the surface and the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to dominate our weather landscape through the middle of next week, which will give us sun-filled skies and dry conditions as we go from chilly mornings to warm afternoons.
A notable dip in the jet stream will keep cold fronts advancing in our direction for the foreseeable future, with another front moving through on Sunday and then a fourth one possibly sneaking in next Thursday. Due to a lack of moisture for these cold fronts to work with, these fronts will pass through on the dry side with very little, if any, cloud cover.
Overnight lows will generally stay in the 50′s through the middle of next week, with a few upper 40′s certainly not out of the question, especially tomorrow morning, which is shaping up to be our coolest morning in the near future. Afternoon highs will be on the warm side, topping out in the lower 80′s this weekend before warming into the middle 80′s for much of next week.
