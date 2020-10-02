Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After a brisk and sunny start this morning, our afternoon is shaping up to be just absolutely beautiful and comfortable with even more sunshine, light winds from the northeast, and highs in the middle 70s! Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures will likely be near the lower 60s by 10 PM this evening, so if you get cool easy and are planning on attending any football games tonight, bring that light jacket! Even more sunshine for our Saturday as temperatures start out once again in the lower 50s before quickly warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Another cold front is set up to move through East Texas beginning in the morning on Sunday and could bring a few showers to our northern counties, but most of the area looks to remain dry. This cold front will knock our highs back into the upper 70s for Monday before temperatures jump back into the lower to middle 80s for the bulk of the next workweek. A cold front will try to dip into East Texas sometime early on Thursday but does not look very potent at this time, likely only dropping highs into the low 80s by Friday of next week.