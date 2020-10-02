Lufkin police release names of people involved in 2-vehicle wreck at Sayers, loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the people who were involved in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of Sayers Street and Ellen Trout Drive on Thursday.
According to a press release, a medical helicopter airlifted Kailyn Walker, 23, of Lufkin, to a UT Health Hospital in Tyler after the wreck. She remains in extremely critical condition.
“Walker was the front seat passenger of a Hyundai Sonata driven by Marcus Williams, 39, of Lufkin,” the press release stated. “Walker’s boyfriend, Kendrick Wortham, 26, of Lufkin, and Kevin Page, 24, of Lufkin, were the backseat passengers.”
Williams tried to cross the intersection of Sayers Street and Ellen Trout Drive and drove into the path of an eastbound Toyota 4Runner driven by Terri Wilkie, 38, of Zavalla, the press release stated. The 4Runner suffered serious front-end damage, and the Sonata had severe damage to its passenger side, so it appears as though the car was T-boned on its passenger side.
After the impact, the 4Runner rolled over, and the car veered off the road, went through a tree line, and wound up in a creek, the press release stated. Williams, Wortham, and Page managed to escape, but Walker was trapped in the partially submerged vehicle.
“Williams and Wortham went to a local hospital by ambulance while Page was checked out at the scene,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, it took firefighters about 30 minutes to free Walker from the Sonata. A medical helicopter landed at the scene and transported Walker to UT Health in Tyler.
Wilkie and her mother, Nathalea Conger, 58, of Zavalla, who was a passenger in the 4Runner, both sought treatment at a local hospital," the press release stated. “Wilkie went by private vehicle while her mother went by ambulance.”
The Lufkin Police Department will cite Williams for failure to yield the right of way, no insurance, and displaying the wrong plates, the press release stated.
The wreck is still under investigation.
