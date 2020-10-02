EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A beautiful day is on tap for your Friday! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning with fair skies. Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. If you’re heading out to a football game tonight, temperatures will begin dropping into the 60s at kickoff making for a nice, crisp night. More sunshine is expected this weekend with a warm up back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Another weak cold front is on the way Sunday with a few clouds and a very slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will start off in the 70s early next week, but quickly warm into the 80s by midweek.