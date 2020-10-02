Nacogdoches football gets in one practice before their season opener

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons were on the football field Friday for the first time since going into quarantine for a COVID-19 case on September 18.
The team is set to play Boswell in the Dallas area Saturday at 2 PM. They will have only one practice before the game. The Dragons were originally set to play Lufkin on October 2.
“We met over zoom while we were all separate," Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman said. " I knew about a day before we set it that we could have a game. I am friends with their coaching staffs. We looked to see if we could have done something with Lufkin but at that same time they found a new game."
Allman added that he knows there will be challenges but his team will grow from the adversity.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.